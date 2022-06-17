Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

