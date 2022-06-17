Camden Capital LLC Invests $400,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,955,000 after buying an additional 111,259 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 71,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.