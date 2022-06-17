Camden Capital LLC Invests $400,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,955,000 after buying an additional 111,259 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 71,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.
PBH opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
