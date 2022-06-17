CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.00.

NYSE:CACI opened at $262.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 112.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

