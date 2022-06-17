Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00230178 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006022 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,757,860,538 coins and its circulating supply is 1,556,055,181 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

