Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,800 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 1,037,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,504.0 days.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$18.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $28.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

