Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 46.17 and last traded at 45.81. 156,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 294,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at 44.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 46.93 and a 200 day moving average of 46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -601.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (TSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

