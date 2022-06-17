Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 46.17 and last traded at 45.81. 156,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 294,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at 44.93.
The company has a fifty day moving average of 46.93 and a 200 day moving average of 46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -601.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (TSE:BEPC)
