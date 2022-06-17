Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 12,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,084 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,631 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,503,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,217. The company has a market cap of $870.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

