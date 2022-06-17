Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

