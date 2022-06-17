Brian Cassin Sells 104,255 Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.96), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($3,019,206.58).
Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,293 ($27.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,643.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,977.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. Experian plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,266 ($27.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($44.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
