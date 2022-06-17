Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in NIKE were worth $70,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 157,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,700. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

