Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $50,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after purchasing an additional 67,159 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $171.67. 276,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

