Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.48. The company had a trading volume of 44,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,725. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.