Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $11.79 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

NYSE CB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.93. 122,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,310. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.92 and its 200-day moving average is $202.87. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

