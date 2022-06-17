BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Up 32.8% in May

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 361,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

