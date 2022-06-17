Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. 17,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,546. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.10.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after acquiring an additional 453,676 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,716,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 771,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,761,000 after acquiring an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

