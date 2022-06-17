Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in May

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BNEFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS BNEFF traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 7,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,746. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

