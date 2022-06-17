Bokf Na Buys 7,606 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.42. 149,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,260,362. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

