Bokf Na Buys 659,768 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bokf Na owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $63,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 338,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,933,885. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

