Bokf Na Acquires 768 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bokf Na raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 89,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,700. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.21.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.