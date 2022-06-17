Bokf Na Acquires 4,955 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $490.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.81 and a 200-day moving average of $590.39. The stock has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

