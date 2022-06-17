BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DMB traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 166,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,810. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.