BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DMB traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 166,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,810. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

