BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.42. 221,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 176,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

