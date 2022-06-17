Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLBD. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $10.24 on Monday. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

