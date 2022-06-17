Blocery (BLY) Price Tops $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Blocery (BLY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blocery has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Blocery has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $114,940.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,444.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00118769 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 495,094,441 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

