BlitzPick Price Reaches $0.0002 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlitzPick has traded 52% lower against the US dollar. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $87,412.08 and approximately $95.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlitzPick alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPick Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.