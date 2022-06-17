Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

BXMT opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $41,319.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,141 shares of company stock worth $344,254. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

