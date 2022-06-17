Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,720,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE BX traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,863,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $87.39 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

