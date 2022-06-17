BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BMEZ stock traded up 0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 15.37. 417,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,744. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.96 and a fifty-two week high of 29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 17.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter worth $10,052,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter worth about $5,234,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 230,216 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 151,833 shares in the last quarter.

