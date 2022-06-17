BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BMEZ stock traded up 0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 15.37. 417,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,744. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.96 and a fifty-two week high of 29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 17.10.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.