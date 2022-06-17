Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $15.67 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $15.67 or 0.00076480 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $274.42 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00304291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00068196 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 109.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

