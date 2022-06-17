BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.82

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.82 and traded as low as C$7.90. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bloom Burton raised BioSyent from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of C$95.05 million and a PE ratio of 15.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.63, for a total transaction of C$39,622.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,677.27.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

