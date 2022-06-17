Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

NYSE MCD opened at $235.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

