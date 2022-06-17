Benchmark Trims Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price to $6.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an underweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $2.13 on Monday. Invitae has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

