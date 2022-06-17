Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

UPS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

