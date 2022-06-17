Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,751,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,966,000 after purchasing an additional 211,328 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,673. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

