Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.
NYSE BHC opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $30.30.
In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,653,000 after buying an additional 335,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $102,158,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $94,276,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
