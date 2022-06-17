Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE BHC opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,653,000 after buying an additional 335,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $102,158,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $94,276,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

