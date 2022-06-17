Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 14,520 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $34,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Shares of FIS opened at $91.33 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.