Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 340,433 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 486,332.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,433 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $24,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

