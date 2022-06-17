Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $148,957,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,280,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

