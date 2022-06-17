Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $14.53 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,405,000 after buying an additional 102,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $117.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

