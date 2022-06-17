Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $70,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 60,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,159,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

