Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 930 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $88,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,089,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $451.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $379.21 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

