Barclays PLC Sells 5,512 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Marcus & Millichap worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,139,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMI opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,142 shares of company stock worth $1,436,211. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

