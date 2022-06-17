Barclays PLC Buys 48,008 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,558,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,956,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,917,000 after buying an additional 94,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after buying an additional 429,543 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,921,000 after purchasing an additional 191,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

