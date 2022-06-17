Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.09

Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.09 and traded as low as $16.95. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 936 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 30.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 8.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

