Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) versus Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) Financial Review

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and Broadscale Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.41 $707.00 million $2.14 20.34 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avangrid and Broadscale Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 2 1 0 2.00 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avangrid currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 11.45% 4.40% 2.24% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Avangrid has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avangrid beats Broadscale Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

