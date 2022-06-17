AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,241,296. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.