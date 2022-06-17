Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -926.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.