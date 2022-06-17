Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 2,018,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

