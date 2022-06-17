Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $1.99. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 4,141,071 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASMB. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 540,423 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 369,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 196,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 194,113 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

