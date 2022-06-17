Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Avangrid by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

AGR stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

